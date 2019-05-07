FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, Illinois Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, speaks at the State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois state lawmakers are considering a proposal that could make Illinois the first state in the Midwest and the ninth nationally to legalize recreational pot. Sen. Steans and Rep. Kelly Cassidy introduced legislation last week that would legalize small amounts of marijuana for adults and license businesses to sell cannabis products. They argue it would help solve the state's budget crisis. say the move could raise between $350 to $700 million in tax revenue, create new jobs and bolster tourism. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Pot Legalization Bill Sponsor State Senator Heather Steans on how marijuana-impaired drivers will be spotted
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, Illinois Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, speaks at the State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois state lawmakers are considering a proposal that could make Illinois the first state in the Midwest and the ninth nationally to legalize recreational pot. Sen. Steans and Rep. Kelly Cassidy introduced legislation last week that would legalize small amounts of marijuana for adults and license businesses to sell cannabis products. They argue it would help solve the state's budget crisis. say the move could raise between $350 to $700 million in tax revenue, create new jobs and bolster tourism. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
State Senator Heather Steans (D) joins John Williams to describe the legislation to legalize marijuana, and how it will drive diversity in the cannabis business. Then, the Senator tells John how police will be able to detect an impaired driver in a traffic stop.