On The Road with Ray Lampe LIVE at Dr. BBQ's in St Pete!…and at the BBQ SmokeDown This Summer!

The On The Road, Family Road Trip leads to Ray Lampe “Dr. BBQ” LIVE at his new restaurant in St Petersburg FL. Hear as we talk about this national BBQ destination and the vibrant art, culture and food scene that is exploding in St. Pete. Listen as Ray shares the thought process and vision for this “new American smokehouse” and the great ownership and management team that have brought it to life. The menu gives BBQ fans all the meaty favorites along with healthy options, cool spins on classic and crazy good desserts.

We also talk about the excitement of the BBQ SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway coming up later this summer and the signature Dr. BBQ’s Pork Rind Nachos that will the official dish of Nascar race weekend!