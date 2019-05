× MVPP: Foster care organization ‘Stuff the Duffel’ works to raise money for AJ Freund

Alicia Wehby, a foster mother herself, has been working to create a positive and supportive organization to help other families of foster children. Stuff The Duffel collects bags filled with items kids in foster care may need – Now, they are working to raise money for AJ Freund and bring to light other families who may need the support.