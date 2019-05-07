× Mike Flannery on Mayor-elect Lightfoot’s visit to D.C.: “She’s talking federal funding, infrastructure, roads, bridges, capital bill.”

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot is down in Washington D.C. to meet with leaders on Capitol Hill. She also met with Ivanka Trump to talk about her plans as the next Mayor of Chicago. Fox 32’s Mike Flannery is also down in Washington D.C. with Lightfoot and joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes talk about what happened there.

