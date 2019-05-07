Mike Flannery on Mayor-elect Lightfoot’s visit to D.C.: “She’s talking federal funding, infrastructure, roads, bridges, capital bill.”

Posted 6:16 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:48PM, May 7, 2019

FILE - In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot ." (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot is down in Washington D.C. to meet with leaders on Capitol Hill. She also met with Ivanka Trump to talk about her plans as the next Mayor of Chicago. Fox 32’s Mike Flannery is also down in Washington D.C. with Lightfoot and joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes talk about what happened there.

Listen to the podcast here:  


Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.