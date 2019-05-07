× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-7-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos defending her efforts as head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to back party incumbents over challengers, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot heading to D.C. to visit with Ivanka Trump, locals Greg Wade, Kevin Boehm, Rob Katz, Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark all winning at the James Beard Foundation Awards, the White Sox pounding the Indians, the Cubs losing late to the Marlins, the Bears signing another kicker and Justin preparing for the upcoming softball season by doing some gardening around the Kaufmann house.