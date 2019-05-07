× Kid of the week: Overcoming obstacles are nothing for Joey Campbell!

Joey Campbell is a 17-year-old, incredible young man, who is into scouting and has earned 28 badges to date. He has had some struggles but doesn’t let anything keep him down. He’s loves being social and likes to build logo kits. He loves playing baseball and has participated in both the Sox and Cubs youth programs. He loves his 2 dogs and he’s a sharp dresser. Keep up the good work Joey!

