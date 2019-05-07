Karen Conti | Full Show 5/5/19

Posted 5:22 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, May 7, 2019

Karen Conti

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts off the show discussing the Kentucky Derby and 1st Amendment rights for children in our schools. Later, criminal defense attorney Kent Dean joins Karen to talk about the DCFS following the recent events involving AJ Freund. Karen closes out the show with a Cinco De Mayo quiz with a lucky listener!

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.

