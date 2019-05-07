× Hoge and Jahns: Rookie Mini Camp, Kicking Competition, and Undrafted Free Agents

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns were both at Halas Hall over the weekend as the Bears held their rookie mini camp. They share their thoughts on the biggest story: the kicking competition. They talk about who did well enough to make the cut and whether acquiring Eddy Pineiro from the Raiders will be worth the conditional draft pick they gave up to get him. The guys also talk about which undrafted free agents caught their eye, and play some tape from tight end, Dax Raymond, and linebacker Mathieu Betts.

