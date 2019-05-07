× Featured Guest: David Friend Co-Founder and CEO of Wasabi | Startup Showcase: The SimplyBe Agency and Bounty0x

On the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with CEO of The SimplyBe Agency, Jessica Zweig. Jessica calls in to talk about the wellness challenge. SimplyBe Agency is a premiere personal branding and creative services company based in Chicago and serving clients nationally. Next on the show Scott is joined with the CEO of Bounty0x, Angelo Adam. Bounty0x is a global decentralized bounty management platform and marketplace. Earning crypto made simple. Angelo is CEO and C-Founder of Bounty0x, a decentralized freelancing marketplace. Prior to starting Bounty0x, he worked as an associate attorney at a law firm in New York where he specializing in insurance defense litigation.

On the latter half of the show, Scott is joined with our featured guest, the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, David Friend. Wasabi is a revolutionary cloud storage company. David’s first company, ARP Instruments developed synthesizers used by Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin and even helped Steven Spielberg communicate with aliens providing that legendary five-note communication in Close Encounters of the ThirdKind. Friend founded or co-founded five other companies: Computer Pictures Corporation – an early player in computer graphics, Pilot Software – a company that pioneered multidimensional databases for crunching large amounts of customer data, Faxnet – which became the world’s largest provider of fax-to-email services, Sonexis – a VoIP conferencing company, and immediately prior to Wasabi, what is now one of the world’s leading cloud backup companies, Carbonite. David is a respected philanthropist and is on the board of Berkley College of Music, where there is a concert hall named in his honor, serves as president of the board of Boston Baroque, an orchestra and chorus that has received 7 Grammy nominations.

