× “Djembe!” Makes the Audience part of the Show at Apollo Theater; Meet Cast leads Ben Hope and Rashada Dawan

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast of “Djembe!” a show which introduces the audience to the development of music thru time and across the world. But where this show is like no other, is that every audience member is greeted with a Djembe (African drum) waiting at their seat. The audience, both young and old, are taught to play the instrument thru the course of the show…to become part of the show! Emcee Ben Hope (“Once” on Broadway) helps teach everyone how to play the different rhythms that make the music come alive. And Rashada Dawan (born and raised Chicagoan known for her work at Black Ensemble Theater, Lion King and CBS’s Red Line) sings the songs that span the course of cultures and time. It’s an immersive and participate experience perfect for people of all ages; this is the perfect outing for the entire family! Playing at the Apollo Theater through June 9th, check the show out at www.djembetheshow.com. It’s a fun and unique experience you do not want to miss! Check it out!