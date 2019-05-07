Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.7.19: Pull Up

Posted 1:57 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:56PM, May 7, 2019

It’s Tech Tuesday! Ashley Esqueda joins us from CNET to share the latest in tech news. We chat with “The Kids Are Alright” star Mary McCormack. Is it time to plant yet? Tony Fulmer, Chief Horticultural Officer at Chalet Nursery tells us when the best time to plant summer-blooming plants and scrubs is.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

