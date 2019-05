× Author and TedX Talker Austin Kleon: “I think everyone should put down their phones and take a walk”

Keep Going: 10 Ways to Stay Creative in Good Times and Bad Author and TedX Talker Austin Kleon joins John Williams to share how his book can help people restore a lack of hope in their efforts. He describes how not to live like you’re in “Groundhog Day.” Have your copy signed tonight at the Chicago Public Library.