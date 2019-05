× Andrea & The Reporters Journalistic Panel : Joan Esposito, Kristen McQueary & James Webb

On tonight’s episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes an esteemed group of journalists including: Joan Espisoto (WCPT), Kristen McQueary (Chicago Tribune) & James Webb (Serafin). They dive into their careers and how social media plays a role in journalism.

Listen to the podcast here:

