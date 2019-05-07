IMAGES DISTRIBUTED FOR COMCAST- Comcast Cares Day volunteers partner with Easterseals, Jefferson University and the Science Leadership Academy to adapt toys and vehicles for children with disabilities on Friday, May 03, 2019 in Philadelphia. (Joy Asico/AP Images for Comcast)
Advocating for DCFS to be medicalized
A dedicated and respected child advocate, Dr. Jill Glick joins Steve Cochran to talk about the importance of responding to the increasing incidence of child maltreatment. Dr. Glick is advocating for DCFS to be medicalized.