Actress Mary McCormack talks “The Kids Are Alright”

Posted 3:14 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, May 7, 2019

Mary McCormack attends the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews of "The Kids Are Alright" at The Paley Center for Media on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Bill and Wendy speak with actress Mary McCormack! Mary talks about what it’s like to play a mom to 8 sons on her new ABC show ‘The Kids Are Alright’.

Set in the 1970s, this ensemble comedy follows a traditional Irish-Catholic family, the Clearys, as they navigate big and small changes during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

‘The Kids Are Alright’ airs on Tuesdays at 7:30PM CT on ABC.

