Actress Mary McCormack talks "The Kids Are Alright"

Bill and Wendy speak with actress Mary McCormack! Mary talks about what it’s like to play a mom to 8 sons on her new ABC show ‘The Kids Are Alright’.

Set in the 1970s, this ensemble comedy follows a traditional Irish-Catholic family, the Clearys, as they navigate big and small changes during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

‘The Kids Are Alright’ airs on Tuesdays at 7:30PM CT on ABC.

