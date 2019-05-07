FILE - This March 23, 2018 file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation's only test run of the 2020 Census. As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether the Trump administration can ask people if they are citizens on the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is quietly seeking comprehensive information about the legal status of millions of immigrants. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)
A census undercount could cost Illinois
FILE - This March 23, 2018 file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation's only test run of the 2020 Census. As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether the Trump administration can ask people if they are citizens on the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is quietly seeking comprehensive information about the legal status of millions of immigrants. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)
The state faces the possibility of losing a congressional seat and $1.2 billion in funding. Plus: Pritzker pulls two health board appointees, the Chicago restaurant industry wins four James Beard awards and more.