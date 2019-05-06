× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/6/19: Food/Beverage Scene Thrives, Reshaping Seasoned Workers & Boeing Stumbles Continue

The food and beverage scene in the Midwest continues to impress and University of Chicago startup Quevo is another one of those stories after winning a competition from Peapod. Steve Bertrand learned of their future with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis of Chicago Inno. Ilyce Glink is checking in to help older workers reshape themselves if they have been laid off in their mid-50’s and Amy Guth is kicking off a regular segment previewing the Crains Daily Gist podcast, today’s touching on the continued misteps from Boeing.