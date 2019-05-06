× WGN Radio Theatre #384: Inner Sanctum & Sherlock Holmes

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 5, 2019. First episode of the night is: “Inner Sanctum: The Murder Prophet.” Starring: Wendy Barrie; (09-04-45). For our final episode of the night we have: “Sherlock Holmes: The Purloined Ruby.” Starring: Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce (05-07-45).

