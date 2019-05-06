The Top Five@5 (05/06/19): More fallout from Kentucky Derby 2019, Michael Cohen reports to prison, Prince Harry is a father, Jay Cutler wants to be a butcher, and more…

Posted 7:00 PM, May 6, 2019

The Top Five@5 for Monday, May 6th, 2019:

Gary West the owner of ‘Maximum Security’, the horse who was disqualified after winning the Kentucky Derby, told the ‘Today Show’ he will file an appeal with the Kentucky State Racing Commission. President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen begins his three-year prison term today, Jay Cutler wants to become a butcher, Prince Harry is finally a father, and more!

