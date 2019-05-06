The Opening Bell 5/6/19: The Strategies Behind Communication Strategy

Posted 6:33 AM, May 6, 2019, by

Bennett Wakenight, Steve Grzanich, and Justin Breen

The strategy behind external communication for a business is almost as important as the accounting department. Steve Grzanich sat down with Justin Breen (Founder and CEO of BrEpic Communications LLC) who knows the media/communication industry from both sides after his tenure as a formal journalist, and how now he has shifted that experience to his public relations firm. Noah Mishkin (Founder of CraftJack – parent company of Improvenet) then shared the results from a survey detailing how Americans tend to overestimate the costs of home renovation projects.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.