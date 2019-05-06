× The Opening Bell 5/6/19: The Strategies Behind Communication Strategy

The strategy behind external communication for a business is almost as important as the accounting department. Steve Grzanich sat down with Justin Breen (Founder and CEO of BrEpic Communications LLC) who knows the media/communication industry from both sides after his tenure as a formal journalist, and how now he has shifted that experience to his public relations firm. Noah Mishkin (Founder of CraftJack – parent company of Improvenet) then shared the results from a survey detailing how Americans tend to overestimate the costs of home renovation projects.