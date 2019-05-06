× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.06.19: Maximum Security disqualified, Congressman Krishnamoorthi and Starbucks consumers on Game of Thrones

John Williams gauges you for Kentucky Derby officials’ decision to disqualify Maximum Security after the horse got in front another in the race. John checks in with Kentucky Derby announcer Howard Sudberry and WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman on that. Then, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-8th) joins the show to explain why it would be helpful to hear Robert Mueller testify. And, he describes the College Transparency Act. Finally, John and friends talk about the modern day coffee cup seen in a Game of Thrones scene last night, and listeners chime in with other inconsistencies of shows and movies.