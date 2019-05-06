× The first time in the history of the Kentucky Derby… the winner is disqualified!

Eddie Olczyk joins Steve Cochran to talk about the unbelievable outcome of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. For the first time ever the “winner” Maximum Security was called back after the replay showed interference. The new winner, Country House took the crown as a baffled crowd looked on. Steve and Eddie discuss the confusion and what it means for fans and betting enthusiasts.