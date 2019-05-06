× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.06.19: Always bet on the long shots

It’s Monday and we promise there’s no “interference”. Today Steve Cochran and the crew speak to Eddie Olczyk about the unbelievable outcome of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. For the first time ever the “winner” Maximum Security was called back after the replay showed the interference. Then, Dean Richards joins us for another exciting episode of “Moron Entertainment” taking on everything from Luke Perry’s Mushroom Suit to Diana Ross’ problems with TSA pat-downs. WE Day is also highlighted with guests Ariana and Tom Wilson from Allstate and finally, our good friend and military vet John Borling joins us to talk about the importance of Memorial Day.