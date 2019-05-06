× Spring Awakening Music Festival

The Spring Awakening Music Festival on the largest Electronic Dance Music Festivals in the Midwest will be held on Friday: June 7- Sunday: June 9. Dom Brown, Marketing Associate of React Presents joins me to speak about the history of the festival & what we can expect this year SAMF.

For more information about the SAMF visit: Springawakeningfestival.com

Follow SAMF on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Springawakeningfest

Follow SAMF on Instagram at: Instagram.com/Springawakefest

Like SAMF on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Springawakefest

SAMF location will be at:

Poplar Creek

5523 Prairie Stone Pkwy

Hoffman Estates, IL 60192