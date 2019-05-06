Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Spring Awakening Music Festival

1788-L, Alan Walker, Andrew Bayer, Armnhmr, Audien, Benny Benassi, Blunts & Blondes, Brohug, Cheat Codes, Chris Lake, CID, Claptone, Codes, Cookie Monsta, Crankdat, Destructo, Dillon Francis, Dillon Nathaniel, Dion Timmer, DJ Snake, Dom Dolla, Dombresky, Droeloe, Dubloadz, Flosstradamus B2B 4B, G Jones, Gabriel & Dresden, Balantis, Gene Farris, Ghastly, Golf Clpa, Griz, GTA Purple Set, Herobust, H$H B2B Bommer, Illenium, J Worra, Jason Ross, Justin Caruso, Latmun, Liquid Stranger, Luttrell, Malaa, Martin Garrix, Matroda, Moksi, Noizu, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, Oliver Smith, Pekaboo, Rezz, Rusko, Shiba San, Space Jesus, Spag Heddy, Spencer Brown, Subtronics, Tinlicker, TroyBoi, Two Friends, Virtual Riot, What So Not, Yellow Claw, Zedd, Zomboy, AMF, Ajunabeats, Bass Kitchen, Do312, Monaco, Corona Electric Beach, Effen Vodka, React Presents, Poplar Creed, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, Spring Awakening Music Festival, Electronic Dance Music, Dom Brown, Marketing, Mamby on the Beach, Electronic Music

Spring Awakening Music Festival (Photo Courtesy of React Presents)

The Spring Awakening Music Festival on the largest Electronic Dance Music Festivals in the Midwest will be held on Friday: June 7- Sunday: June 9. Dom Brown, Marketing Associate of React Presents joins me to speak about the history of the festival & what we can expect this year SAMF.

For more information about the SAMF visit: Springawakeningfestival.com
Follow SAMF on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Springawakeningfest
Follow SAMF on Instagram at: Instagram.com/Springawakefest
Like SAMF on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Springawakefest

SAMF location will be at:
Poplar Creek
5523 Prairie Stone Pkwy
Hoffman Estates, IL 60192

