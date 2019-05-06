Skating Polly | Vulnerable and Loud As Hell, Turn “The Make It All Show” To Ten…And Break The Knob

Posted 8:25 AM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24AM, May 6, 2019

Skating Polly [Pic by Debi Del Grande] [Sound Sessions Podcast]

Sound Sessions is pleased to bring on the kick ass Oklahoma rock outfit, Skating Polly.  We dive into the new album “The Make It All Show” and the creative process behind it’s inception.

Visit: http://www.MichaelHeidemann.com or https://wgnradio.com/category/wgn-plu… for more great interviews!

Like what you hear?  Have a question or want to get in contact with Sound Sessions Podcast?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.