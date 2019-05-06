Single, Married, Divorced- OK, You’ll Do

Posted 8:07 AM, May 6, 2019

Is settling OK? Alright, we get it.  Dating is tough, finding the “perfect” person isn’t going to happen but settling?  Our co-hosts take issue with a woman who never felt butterflies but seems to think she can make it work with her man for the long haul.  Allison shares her book of dating rules and tells a heartbreaking story of a friend who thought she had found love. It does allow Erik to seamlessly switch topics as Tom ponders how to remove every photo from Facebook.

Question 1: Is settling ever OK?

Dating Story: Relationship with God but not with each other.

Question 2: Are we dating?

