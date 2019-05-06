× Roe Conn Full Show (05/06/19): WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley exposes ‘airport hustlers’, Ron Magers explains what happened at Kentucky Derby 2019, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes for Monday, May 6th:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins the show to discuss his investigative story ‘Airport Hustlers’. Are you still trying to figure out what happened at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend? Roe Conn is joined by television broadcasting legend Ron Magers to discuss one of most controversial finishes in sports history. The new Executive Director of Illinois Joining Forces, Brigadier General Stephen K. Curda discusses his new role at IJF and and how the organization will impact for more than 650,000 service members, veterans and their families in the state. Michael Cohen reports to prison today. Mike Monico, who was Cohen’s attorney joins Roe and Anna to discuss what may be next for his former client. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

