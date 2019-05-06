× Relive the Cubs’ 2016 World Series miracle in a new musical at the Royal George Theatre

It was 108 years in the making. Now, the Cubs’ 2016 World Series win is part of a musical coming to the Royal George Theatre in Lincoln Park. “Miracle” the musical follows a family of die-hard Cubs fan living through the 2016 baseball season to the team’s World Series win. Producer Billy Marovitz says you will relive the entire season, with highlights projected on a screen and music all Chicagoans can relate to. He adds that the play is not just for Cubs fans or people living in Chicago. Previews begin May 8 with the open run starting May 17. The show will roll out a special “blue carpet” on May 24 as they invite the Chicago Cubs to watch the show. For tickets or more information, visit miraclethemusical.com.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: