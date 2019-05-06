Nick Digilio 5.6.19 | Monday Morning Movie Reviews of “Hail Satan?” and “Long Shot”, Songs That Don’t Mean What You Think They Mean, Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

Posted 5:37 AM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36AM, May 6, 2019

Nick Digilio (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Hail Satan?”, “The Intruder”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Long Shot”, Box Office Report

+ Songs That Don’t Mean What You Think They Mean

Hour 3:

+ Songs That Don’t Mean What You Think They Mean (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ 5 Iconic Songs Despised by the People Who Created Them

+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

