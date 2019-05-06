× NAMI DuPage’s Spring Gala provides support and care for those with mental illness

Executive Director, Geri Kerger from NAMI Dupage joins Steve Cochran to talk about an exciting and important evening: The “Shine A Light Gala” is happening at the Marriott in Naperville to provide support, advocacy and education in order to improve the quality of life of individuals with mental illnesses and their families.

Here’s all the info you’ll need to attend:

Save the Date for NAMI DuPage’s Annual “Shine A Light Gala”

Saturday May 11, 2019

5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The Marriott Naperville

1801 Naper Blvd., Naperville, IL 60563

For more information visit: http://www.namidupage.org or call (630) 752-0066