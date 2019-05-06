Monday Morning Movie Reviews 5.6.19 | “Long Shot”, “Hail Satan?” and “The Intruder”

Posted 5:38 AM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39AM, May 6, 2019

This April 29, 2019 photo shows co-stars Charlize Theron, left, and Seth Rogen posing for a portrait in New York to promote their film "Long Shot." (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

Erik Childress and Jim Laczkowski once again join Nick Digilio for the Monday Morning Movie Reviews!

This week, the gang reviews the new documentary “Hail Satan?“, home invasion thriller “The Intruder“, and the romantic comedy “Long Shot” starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron.

Plus, Erik reports on the box office as “Avengers: Endgame” continues to rake in dollars and break records.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Jim at voicesandvisions.net.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.