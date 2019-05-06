× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-6-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker announcing a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state, Chicago’s first warm weekend ending with an uptick in shootings, longtime Chicago politician Tom Hynes passing away, a study showing that Chicago area employers are asking for college degrees as a prerequisite for jobs that normally don’t require one, the Cubs sweeping the Cardinals, the White Sox losing 3 of 4 to the Red Sox, the Bulls extending the contract of Jim Boylen and the Chicago Bears narrowing their search for a new kicker.