Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-6-19

Posted 3:41 PM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, May 6, 2019

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker announcing a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state, Chicago’s first warm weekend ending with an uptick in shootings, longtime Chicago politician Tom Hynes passing away, a study showing that Chicago area employers are asking for college degrees as a prerequisite for jobs that normally don’t require one, the Cubs sweeping the Cardinals, the White Sox losing 3 of 4 to the Red Sox, the Bulls extending the contract of Jim Boylen and the Chicago Bears narrowing their search for a new kicker.

