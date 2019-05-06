Flavien Prat rides Country House, left, to the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Kentucky Derby Analyst Howard Sudberry and WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman on Maximum Security’s DQ
Kentucky Derby Analyst Howard Sudberry and WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman join John Williams to talk about the fairness of the call to disqualify Maximum Security, former winner of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. And, John, Howard and Mark talk about the significance of the disqualification.