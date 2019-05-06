Kentucky Derby Analyst Howard Sudberry and WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman on Maximum Security’s DQ

Posted 3:37 PM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:36PM, May 6, 2019

Flavien Prat rides Country House, left, to the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kentucky Derby Analyst Howard Sudberry and WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman join John Williams to talk about the fairness of the call to disqualify Maximum Security, former winner of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. And, John, Howard and Mark talk about the significance of the disqualification.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.