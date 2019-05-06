Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Highlights: White Sox 9 – Indians 1 – 5/6/19
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians – May 6, 2019