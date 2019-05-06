× Executive Director of Illinois Joining Forces Brigadier General Stephen Curda joins The Roe Conn Show

The new Executive Director of Illinois Joining Forces Retired Brigadier General Stephen Curda joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss how the organization serves Illinois 650,000 service members, veterans, and their families.

For more information on Illinois Joining Forces, Visit http://illinoisjoiningforces.org

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3637211/3637211_2019-05-06-233211.64kmono.mp3

