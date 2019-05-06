× Eric Zorn on the controversial ending to the Kentucky Derby, top tweets of April, Susie Jacobson and AG William Barr

Bill and Wendy speak with the ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn! They talk about the controversial ending to the Kentucky Derby, the top tweets of April, his story about the untimely death of Walter Jacobson’s wife, Susie Jacobson, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.