Dr. Tim Mikesell on how to spot the warning signs of stroke FAST

May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Bill and Wendy chat with Dr. Tim Miksell, Co-Director of the Stroke Program at Advocate Health Care. Dr. Mikesell spoke about how to recognize the symptoms of a stroke, what immediate steps to take when a stroke happens, the natural solutions you can implement to prevent strokes from occurring, and much more.

