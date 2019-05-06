Dr. Paul Nyquist points to spots of possible damage caused by a stroke, on a scan of Renee-Nicole Douceur's brain at a news conference at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Friday, Oct. 28, 2011. Douceur was evacuated from a South Pole research station two months after she experienced a stroke, and doctors believe that she will recover almost completely with proper treatment. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Dr. Tim Mikesell on how to spot the warning signs of stroke FAST
Dr. Paul Nyquist points to spots of possible damage caused by a stroke, on a scan of Renee-Nicole Douceur's brain at a news conference at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Friday, Oct. 28, 2011. Douceur was evacuated from a South Pole research station two months after she experienced a stroke, and doctors believe that she will recover almost completely with proper treatment. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Bill and Wendy chat with Dr. Tim Miksell, Co-Director of the Stroke Program at Advocate Health Care. Dr. Mikesell spoke about how to recognize the symptoms of a stroke, what immediate steps to take when a stroke happens, the natural solutions you can implement to prevent strokes from occurring, and much more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.