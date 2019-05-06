Workers stand near an engine on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for Shenzhen Airlines at Boeing's assembly facility in Renton, Wash. Friday, April 26, 2019. A team of experts is currently reviewing how the Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight control system was approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, following the mid-March global grounding of the jetliner after two crashes killed 346 people. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Crain’s Daily Gist: Boeing in crisis
Workers stand near an engine on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for Shenzhen Airlines at Boeing's assembly facility in Renton, Wash. Friday, April 26, 2019. A team of experts is currently reviewing how the Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight control system was approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, following the mid-March global grounding of the jetliner after two crashes killed 346 people. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Crain’s reporter Claire Bushey discusses what’s missing in the conversation about the jetmaker. Plus: Gov. Pritzker aims to legalize recreational marijuana, Kraft Heinz will restate earnings amid procurement misconduct, and more.