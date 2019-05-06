× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.6.19: The Royal Baby has arrived!

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy cover the contentious decision at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal baby, Bill’s latest tennis match and more. Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune joined us with the top tweets from April. Dr. Tim Mikesell, Co-Director of the Stroke Program at Advocate Health Care discusses stroke care & prevention. Harley Jones, CEO of 360 Youth Services talks about their upcoming event with Nic Sheff, best-selling author, life-changing speaker, and subject of the recent movie, ‘Beautiful Boy’.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.