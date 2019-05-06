× Bill and Wendy chat with Harley Jones, CEO of 360 Youth Services

Harley Jones is the CEO of Naperville’s 360 Youth Services. He stopped by the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the mission and history of 360 Youth Services. He also spoke about their special event with Nic Sheff, best-selling author, life-changing speaker, and subject of the recent movie, “Beautiful Boy”, which will be taking place on Thursday, May 9th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Meson Sabika, 1025 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL, 60540.

Tickets are $100 and all proceeds will benefit 360 Youth Services.

To buy tickets, please visit www.cherryfish.com/nicsheff or call (630) 961.2992 Ext. 1101.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.