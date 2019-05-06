× B2B – The Triumphant Return of David Guffy

Director of Winemaking at Hess, David Guffy, is back on the Barrel to Bottle podcast. Topics include his love of malbec and cabernet, earthquakes and fires and his daily commute, the impact of elevation, and of course, winery dogs. The team tastes through a flight of Hess cabernet, including Hess Select, Hess Collection Allomi Vineyard, Hess Collection Mount Veeder, and the iconic The Lion. Stick around for the Q&A portion of the podcast, when David and the Barrel to Bottle Team share their favorite wine coffee table books.

