Allstate CEO, Tom Wilson, and Arian Perez, a student who founded WE Club at Payton Prep, stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the upcoming WE Day on Wednesday, May 8th. You can find out more information or get involved HERE. WE Day is an important movement in getting young people involved. Students can build important social and emotional learning skills through volunteerism. You can get more information about The Allstate Foundation HERE.