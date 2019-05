× “A true American hero and friend”: Military Vet and POW, John Borling

Military Vet and POW, General John Borling talks to Steve about the upcoming Memorial Day celebration and the importance of remembering those who have given their lives for the country. Gen. Borling also speaks about the SOS America organization which supports military service for young adults.

And for more information on the golf outing mentioned in the interview, visit: http://www.patrioteducationfund.org