WGN Radio Theatre #383: Archie Andrews, Casey, Crime Photographer & Red Ryder

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 4, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Archie Andrews: Getting Some Rest.” Starring: Bob Hastings; (08-03-46). Next, we have: “Casey, Crime Photographer: Miscarriage of Justice.” Starring: Staats Cottsworth; (10-02-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “Red Ryder: The Range War.” Starring: Reed Hadley; (02-26-42).

