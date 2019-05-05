PHOTO: With his iconic N.Y. Jets letterman's jacket beside him, actor Fred Savage from the award-winning TV series: "The Wonder Years" speaks during a ceremony to donate memorabilia to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014. Savage played Kevin Arnold in the show which aired from 1988-1993 and depicted the everyday life of a boy growing up in an American suburb during the late 1960's and early 1970's. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
This is History: Mickey Mouse Debuts, ‘Uh Oh SpaghettiO’s’, Pope John Paul II Shot, The ‘Cheers’, ‘Wonder Years’ and ‘Seinfeld’ Finales
PHOTO: With his iconic N.Y. Jets letterman's jacket beside him, actor Fred Savage from the award-winning TV series: "The Wonder Years" speaks during a ceremony to donate memorabilia to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014. Savage played Kevin Arnold in the show which aired from 1988-1993 and depicted the everyday life of a boy growing up in an American suburb during the late 1960's and early 1970's. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about, the introduction of Spaghetti-O’s, Pope John Paul II being shot in 1981, the final episodes of ‘The Wonder Years’ and a chat with series star Fred Savage and the last shows of ‘Cheers’ and ‘Seinfeld’.