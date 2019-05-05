× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 5/5/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks to Brad Cole, Executive Director of the Illinois Municipal League, on the cities’ agenda. Brad touches on LGDF (Local Government Distributive Fund) and how the proposed graduated income tax would effect it; the state of municipal pension issues; and more.

Next, Rick is joined by Elliot Richardson, President and Co-founder of the Small Business Advocacy Council, to discuss small business concerns in Springfield and Chicago. Elliot shares the increase of small businesses forming in IL and the impact it’s having on the state’s economy; the vitality of small businesses as they “employer and engine that drives the economy”; and more. Elliot also addresses the concerns small business owners in the case of the graduated income tax being implemented as it would increase the rate to which they are taxed.

Then, Rick speaks with Democratic State Senator Andy Manar, on building infrastructure needs and capital funding. Andy explains “vertical infrastructure” and prospects for an infrastructure Bill that will take care of transportation in terms of roads and bridges, as well as, state facilities, schools, etc. Andy also discusses the plans that were recently adopted by the State Senate including school property-tax freeze, graduated tax, and more.