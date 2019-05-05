× Shannon Spake Talks Nascar TV Team, Tracks, Monster Mile and Iron Man!

Nascar on Fox and Race Hub host Shannon Spake joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Shannon shares thoughts on the season so far, her favorite tracks including Dover and driver and team trends to watch for. Listen as Shannon fills us in on her passion for Iron Man, great causes and ways you can support and participate in her charity auctions coming up. Look for Shannon running in the 2019 Chicago Marathon in October and follow her on Twitter for all the action, adventures, auction and ways to bid! Follow her on Twitter @ShannonSpake and watch Race Hub Monday through Thursday 5pm central on FS1

Also… a big WGN shout out to Shannon’s Dad listening in Indiana!