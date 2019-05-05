× President of the Small Business Advocacy Council addresses concerns of small business owners

Rick is joined by Elliot Richardson, President and Co-founder of the Small Business Advocacy Council, to discuss small business concerns in Springfield and Chicago. Elliot shares the increase of small businesses forming in IL and the impact it’s having on the state’s economy; the vitality of small businesses as they “employer and engine that drives the economy”; and more. Elliot also addresses the concerns small business owners in the case of the graduated income tax being implemented as it would increase the rate to which they are taxed.