Influential Stand Up Comedians Who Broke Barriers and Changed the Face of Comedy

In keeping a promise to help ‘keep his name alive’, Dave Plier celebrates the legacy of late comedian Don Rickles on his birthday by sharing his interview with him backstage in Vegas. Then Dave looks back at a discussion with Steve Cochran, Bill

Leff, Brian Noonan and Patti Vasquez on their picks for the most influential stand up comedy in American history. Plus, conversations with comedians Richard Lewis, Denis Leary, Carl LaBove on iconic comedian Sam Kinison and the late Joan Rivers.