× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 5, 2019 | Co-Host “Elton” Jim Turano, Ravinia, Hamlet, & Christian Bale

Join Dean and special co-host, Elton Jim Turano, for a jam-packed Sunday morning! They start things off by chatting with Welz Kauffman, CEO of Ravinia, on their upcoming season and the exciting performances to look out for. Then, the cast of Hamlet, performing now at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, join Dean and Elton in-studio to give us a taste of their timeless show. Then, Producers from WGN-TV stop in to talk about their new podcast “World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast” and their upcoming interview with Dean Richards. Then Dean shares his interview with Christian Bale, discussing his work with foster children and the organization SOS Children’s Villages.